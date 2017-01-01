All rights reserved. All photo and video materials provided on the website belong to Organizing committee of Gazprom International Children’s Social FOOTBALL FOR FRIENDSHIP programme. Gazprom company is the organizer of International Children’s Social FOOTBALL FOR FRIENDSHIP programme. The programme is globally operated by AGT Communications Group (Russia). Photo and video materials from this website are assigned exclusively for usage in print, online and TV media materials and can’t be used for commercial purposes. While using of photo and video materials provided on the website, mentioning of the Gazprom International Children’s Social FOOTBALL FOR FRIENDSHIP programme is obligatory. https://www.gazprom-football.com/